Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Trading Down 7.6%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) was down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Augusta Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

