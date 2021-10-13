Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Update

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

