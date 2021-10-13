Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 6,875 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,565,000. Atom Investors LP increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.