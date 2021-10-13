Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 515,199 shares.The stock last traded at $52.56 and had previously closed at $50.82.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after buying an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

