Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RNA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $833.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after buying an additional 779,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,701,000 after buying an additional 170,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

