Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,902. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.43. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

