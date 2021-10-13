AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVRO. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.70.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

