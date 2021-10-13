AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

AVRO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $5.66 on Monday. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $246.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in AVROBIO by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

