Axa S.A. Buys 207,000 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 84,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 54.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,618,000 after buying an additional 1,118,754 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 211,256 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ IQ opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.82. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. KeyCorp decreased their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.