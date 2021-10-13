Axa S.A. Has $9.40 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Equitable worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. lifted their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Equitable stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

