Axa S.A. Purchases Shares of 127,600 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.17% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DQ opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

