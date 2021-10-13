Axa S.A. Takes $10.01 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.21% of Sprout Social as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,401,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 29.1% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,140,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,982,000 after buying an additional 257,339 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,645 shares of company stock worth $19,892,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

SPT stock opened at $114.79 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $145.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -249.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

