Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report sales of $170.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.40 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $110.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $626.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $627.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $683.10 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $691.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ACLS traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 217,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,549. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $242,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,442,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

