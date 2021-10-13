Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Up 1,167.6% in September

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a growth of 1,167.6% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AZZUF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Azarga Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

