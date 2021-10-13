AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.
AZZ stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,055. AZZ has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
AZZ Company Profile
AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.