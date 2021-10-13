AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

AZZ stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,055. AZZ has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

