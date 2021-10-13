Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 12.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Badger Meter by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.54. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

