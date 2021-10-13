Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Holdings Decreased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Truist began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

