BancorpSouth Bank Has $22.56 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,278 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,136,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,933,401,000 after acquiring an additional 170,647 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 49,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 66,727 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $292.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.81. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

