Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $265.77 million and $28.30 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.55 or 0.00013276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.00211018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00093642 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

