Bank of America Begins Coverage on Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $43.14 on Monday. Procept BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

