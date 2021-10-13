Bank of America Lowers IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Neutral

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $178.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.96.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $157.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.92 and its 200-day moving average is $195.12.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

