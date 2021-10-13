Bank of America Upgrades Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Neutral

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SIG has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.