Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 7,412.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,934,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694,249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,490 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,797,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

