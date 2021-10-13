Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.57% of Kairos Acquisition worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAIR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAIR opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

