Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Toro were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 4.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Toro by 4.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.71. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

