Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 327,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,282,000 after purchasing an additional 212,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,331,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,549,000 after purchasing an additional 904,103 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,835,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 292,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,633,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 153,480 shares during the last quarter.

COG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

COG opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

