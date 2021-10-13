Bank of Montreal Can Sells 932 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,726,816. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

