Bank of Montreal Can Takes $5.01 Million Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 511,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.19% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $2,928,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $732,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $4,996,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in DiamondHead by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

