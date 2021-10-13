Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

