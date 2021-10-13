Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,934 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $18,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Cryoport by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,574 shares of company stock worth $25,141,761. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

