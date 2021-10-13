Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,868 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.