Banner (BANR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.75 million. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banner stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

