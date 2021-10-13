Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

BANR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 103,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,914. Banner has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Banner by 351.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

