Barclays Cuts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $33.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

ALKT opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $647,984.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,571 shares of company stock worth $6,140,581.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,281,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

