Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after buying an additional 1,682,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,576 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

