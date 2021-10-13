Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.86.

BEAM stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

