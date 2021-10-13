Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.10

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 49910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

