Belt Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00117770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,070.28 or 1.00113607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.74 or 0.06141057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.