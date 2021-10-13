Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

BSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.94.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,736,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,823,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,920 shares of company stock worth $37,337,943. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

