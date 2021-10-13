Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 212.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.07% of Berkeley Lights worth $151,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of BLI opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.76. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,212 shares of company stock worth $13,683,787 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

