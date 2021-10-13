Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $55.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,450. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

