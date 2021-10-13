BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.36.

BioNTech stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,814. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.12. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

