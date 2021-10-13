bitCNY Price Up 1.4% This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $693,020.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00072371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00117415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.74 or 0.99526900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.01 or 0.06119473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

