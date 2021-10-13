Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $593.40 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $593.40 or 0.01031516 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,526.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.00341004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00299350 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00040054 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002744 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,871,619 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.