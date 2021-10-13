Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Raised to $12.25

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $12.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,004 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

