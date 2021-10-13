Blackhill Capital Inc. Sells 827 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blackhill Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 4.0% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $43,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.19. 25,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,307. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.