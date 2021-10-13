BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DSU opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

