BlackRock Inc. Has $146.20 Million Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 142.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050,675 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of 360 DigiTech worth $146,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

QFIN stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

