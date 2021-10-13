BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

