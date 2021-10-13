BlockBank Trading 32.6% Higher This Week (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockBank has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.00210802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00093844 BTC.

About BlockBank

BlockBank is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,826,122 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockBank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

